Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Down to $66.26

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.26, but opened at $64.22. Sylvamo shares last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 49,023 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Sylvamo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Sylvamo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

