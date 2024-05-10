Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Shares Gap Down to $11.61

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $11.24. Screaming Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1,924 shares traded.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,399,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,403 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,899,000 after buying an additional 962,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

