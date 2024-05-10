Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.5 million.

Certara Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 437,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,649. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on CERT

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $405,095 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.