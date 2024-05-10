Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $2.68

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.56. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 79,540 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.54.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 180,486.14%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth $15,871,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 916,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 484,316 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 424,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 99,597 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 23.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

