Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.67. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 35,433 shares.

Separately, Citigroup raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 117.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

