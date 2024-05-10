AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $13.73

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $11.66. AMC Networks shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 229,892 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $576.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 164.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $3,957,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

