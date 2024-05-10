CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Up to $80.32

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.32, but opened at $84.09. CRH shares last traded at $83.88, with a volume of 1,439,403 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

CRH Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

