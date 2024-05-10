Genpact (NYSE:G) Shares Gap Up to $32.05

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $33.34. Genpact shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 448,420 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Genpact Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Genpact by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Genpact by 142.0% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 32,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 47,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Genpact by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 79,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

