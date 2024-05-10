Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Gap Up to $22.94

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $25.21. Americold Realty Trust shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 1,130,746 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

