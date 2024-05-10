Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up to $18.60

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $20.61. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 995,520 shares traded.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 98,882 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 188,384 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,645,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

