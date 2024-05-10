MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.50

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 218956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

