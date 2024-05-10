ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $65.88

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.88, but opened at $70.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 34,383 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,897,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,095,442.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,003,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,803 shares of company stock worth $11,695,866 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

