Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Gap Up to $52.92

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.92, but opened at $56.10. Apogee Therapeutics shares last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 28,347 shares.

APGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,037,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,520,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,988,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

