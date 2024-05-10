iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Shares Down 0%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.98 and last traded at $52.98. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

