Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Expands By 200.0%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.2 %

BDRFY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 127,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

