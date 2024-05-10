Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Drops By 76.9%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BCKIY remained flat at $6.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.
About Babcock International Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.