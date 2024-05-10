Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Drops By 76.9%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCKIY remained flat at $6.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

