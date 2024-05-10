Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 1,511.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Trading Up 3.3 %

BACHY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of China has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

