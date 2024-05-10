Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 1,511.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bank of China Trading Up 3.3 %
BACHY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of China has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.23.
About Bank of China
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of China
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.