Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Update

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Auckland International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of AUKNY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.25. 362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. Auckland International Airport has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Auckland International Airport Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1883 per share. This is a positive change from Auckland International Airport’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Auckland International Airport’s payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

