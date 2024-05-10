Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Update

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Coast Entertainment Price Performance
ARDLF remained flat at C$0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. Coast Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40.
Coast Entertainment Company Profile
