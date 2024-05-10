Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Update

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

ARDLF remained flat at C$0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. Coast Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40.

Coast Entertainment Company Profile

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

