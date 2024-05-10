AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.67.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts expect that AGC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

