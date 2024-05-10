Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,752 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HOG traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,461. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.