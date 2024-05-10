ETF Store Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after buying an additional 477,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shell by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after buying an additional 384,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,640,000 after buying an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. 4,450,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,765. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $74.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $238.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

