Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.71. 8,693,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,900,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

