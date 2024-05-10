ETF Store Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

