Nelnet, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Nelnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nelnet to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NNI traded up $10.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,757. Nelnet has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $109.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 35.15, a current ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nelnet will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

