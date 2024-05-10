Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,788 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,135. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $116.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.