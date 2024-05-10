ETF Store Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 286.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,746. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

