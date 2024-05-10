ETF Store Inc. Acquires 47,660 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 285.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,660 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,030,000 after buying an additional 1,052,558 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after buying an additional 760,588 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,599,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,836,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 780,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after buying an additional 396,993 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 714,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

