Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

