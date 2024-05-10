Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises 2.2% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DRI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,640. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.92.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.