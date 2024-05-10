Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 2,343,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,368. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

