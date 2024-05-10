Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $29.80 Billion Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,345 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 6.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,795,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 505.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 131,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,840,000 after purchasing an additional 109,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,067,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,901,398. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $322.94 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

