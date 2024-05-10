Kessler Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,183 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,144 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,734.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,734.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,208 shares of company stock worth $12,851,721 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 1,963,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

