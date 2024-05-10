Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stake Raised by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,962 shares of company stock worth $1,489,112. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.86. 122,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.02.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

