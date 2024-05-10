Sun Life Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,104 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for 0.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $274,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,222 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 274,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,350,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,181,000.

Shares of EWU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 536,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

