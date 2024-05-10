Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International comprises approximately 2.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 143.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.0 %

CHH traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $117.15. The company had a trading volume of 531,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,926. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

