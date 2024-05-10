Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.42.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.40. 1,378,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $680,400.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.