Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Acquires 89 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 3.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded down $7.73 on Friday, reaching $2,979.32. 105,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,295. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,055.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2,796.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,108.83.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

