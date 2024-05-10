Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 3.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Equinix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Equinix by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.9 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $14.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $757.68. 975,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,443. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $794.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.13. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.76.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

