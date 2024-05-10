Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pool by 138.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Pool by 8.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of POOL traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $374.21. 255,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

