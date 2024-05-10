Kessler Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $354.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.23 and a 200-day moving average of $305.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

