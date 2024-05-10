365 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 365 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,670. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

