Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 978 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises 2.3% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,607. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

