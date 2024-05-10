The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) is Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 4.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Clorox worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $6,605,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.
Clorox Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.35. 1,239,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,618. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 248.70%.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Read More
