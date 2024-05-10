Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. 316,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.79. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

