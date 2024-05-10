YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $49.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

YETI Trading Up 1.0 %

YETI stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. 3,323,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in YETI by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,209,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,080,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in YETI by 97.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,189,000 after buying an additional 748,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

