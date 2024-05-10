3,096 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,001 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,536 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after buying an additional 681,208 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,079,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSCS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 224,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,708. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0766 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

