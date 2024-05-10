Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,161 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CECO. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 98,951 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CECO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 161,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,244. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $870.26 million, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

