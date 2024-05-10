TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Get TTEC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTEC

TTEC Trading Up 1.8 %

TTEC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $344.95 million, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 43,433.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.