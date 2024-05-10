Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $115,003.28 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 11,992 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $115,003.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $364,483.63.
NASDAQ:SERA traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,437. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $300.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
