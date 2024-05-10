Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $115,003.28 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 11,992 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $115,003.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $364,483.63.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SERA traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,437. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $300.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on Sera Prognostics

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.